Shoaib Akhtar, Rashid Latif Claim ICC Announced 'IPL And Not T20I Team Of The Decade'

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced the teams of the decade across all three formats of the game. While several players from different countries made the cut to the teams, not even a single Pakistan player managed to find his name in any of the teams, something which hasn't gone down well with former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, who lambasted the apex body.

Shoaib Akhtar lambasts ICC for not including Babar Azam in ICC T20I Team of the Decade

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar said that the ICC forgot that Pakistan is also a member of the apex body and they also play T20I cricket. Questioning the exclusion of Babar Azam from the ICC T20I Team of the Decade, Akhtar stated that the ICC did not select the Pakistan captain who is currently the number one batsman in the ICC T20I rankings.

The ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade. And what a team it is! ⭐



A whole lot of 6️⃣-hitters in that XI! pic.twitter.com/AyNDlHtV71 — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020

Akhtar also lashed out at the ICC for not picking even a single player from Pakistan in the ICC T20I Team of the Decade. The Pakistani veteran further said that they don’t need ICC's T20I Team of the Decade because the apex-board has announced an IPL team and not a world cricket team.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif was also miffed with the ICC for not naming a single Pakistan player in any of the three teams of the decade. Latif posted a tweet and took a cheeky jibe at the ICC saying that there was a typing error as they should have written IPL T20 team of the decade instead of ICC T20I team of the decade.

TYPO Error {They forget to write IPL-T20s team for the decade} — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) December 27, 2020

ICC T20I Team of the Decade

Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (Captain), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Lasith Malinga.

ICC’s ODI Team of the Decade

Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib Al Hasan, MS Dhoni (Captain), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, and Lasith Malinga.

ICC’s Test Team of the Decade

Alistair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli (Captain), Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara, Ben Stokes, Ravi Ashwin, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

