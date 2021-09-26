AUS-W Vs IND-W: Jhulan Goswami Wins 3rd ODI For India; Reaches Stat Of 600 Career Wickets

After a disappointing second One Day International (ODI) against the Australian women cricket team, Jhulan Goswami made an excellent comeback in the third and final ODI. It was Goswami's last ball no-ball that cost the Indian women team the match in the second ODI. And now, it was the 38-year old veteran's three wickets that helped the women in blue win the third match to break Australia's staggering 26-match winning streak.

Moreover, Goswami's wickets also helped her claim a whopping milestone of 600 career wickets. Speaking after the match, the Indian pacer revealed her delight to lead her side to victory.

Jhulan Goswami's records: Indian pacer claims 600 career wickets

Jhulan Goswami was in spectacular form against the Australian women's team as she picked up the first two wickets of the match, and followed it up with a third towards the end of the innings. She dismissed opener, Rachael Haynes, for 13 runs before dismissing captain Meg Lanning on a duck. Lanning's wicket helped Goswami increase her tally to 600 career wickets.

She has picked up a total of 337 international wickets (240 ODI, 41 Test, 56 T20I) and 264 wickets in domestic cricket. Moreover, she remains the only bowler in the women's game to pick up over 200 ODI wickets.

Jhulan Goswami wanted to win match as senior bowler

Speaking after the match, Jhulan Goswami explained her desire to win the match for India, being the senior member of the team. Goswami said, "On Friday, it was difficult for bowlers, and today as the senior bowler, I wanted to stand up and use the new ball well. I knew I could get breakthroughs. That was what I did. It's important to give your best in the field, take positives, and that's what I want to do as a senior."

AUS-W vs IND-W: Goswami now looking forward to pink ball test

Jhulan Goswami will feature in her first pink-ball test when the Indian women side take on the Australian women at the Metricon Stadium from September 30 to October 3. Speaking of the upcoming match, Goswami said that while she is looking forward to it, she will require time to recover.

(Image: AP)