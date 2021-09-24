Jhulan Goswami's Last Ball No-ball Helps Australia Women Continue 26-game Winning Streak

The Australia Women vs India Women second One Day International (ODI) match was one for the ages as the result was decided on the last ball of the game. The Indian women looked in a commanding position to win the game as Australia required three runs off the last delivery. However, with Jhulan Goswami bowling an over the waist no-ball, Australia won the match on the last ball to keep their stunning winning streak alive.

The Australian women won their 26th consecutive ODI match to continue their astounding winning streak that began in March 2018. In order to put things into context, the Australian women's current streak is even better than the Australian men's cricket team, who recorded 21 consecutive victories under Ricky Ponting in 2003. The Australian women's team broke the record earlier this year when they defeated New Zealand in the first of its three-match series.

AUS-W vs IND-W: Jhulan Goswami's no-ball proves costly

The Australian women's team required 13 runs off the last over when Jhulan Goswami was brought to bowl. However, Goswami, who was under tremendous pressure, bowled two over the waist no-balls. While none of the resulting free hits proved costly, the extras were enough to help Australia get over the line.

AUS-W vs IND-W: Beth Mooney named player of the match

The Indian women's team set an outstanding target of 275 runs for the Australian women to chase, thanks to an excellent batting performance from Smriti Mandhana. Mandhana scored 86 runs off just 94 deliveries before she was dismissed by Tahlia McGrath in the 33rd over. Cameos from Richa Ghosh (44), Shafali Verma (22), Deepti Sharma (23), Pooja Vastrakar (29) and Jhulan Goswami (28) helped India reach a score of 274 runs in 50 overs.

In reply, the Indian women's team began their bowling innings brilliantly as they dismissed four Australian batsmen for the score of just 52 runs. However, Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath scored an excellent partnership of 126 runs to help Australia take the game away from India. Mooney went on to score a stunning 125 runs not out of 133 balls to help Australia get over the line, a performance that also helped her win the player of the match.