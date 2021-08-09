Australia All-rounder Dan Christian Hits Shakib Al Hasan For 5 Sixes In One Over; Watch

Australian all-rounder Dan Christian no Saturday hit five sixes in an over during the fourth T20I match against Bangladesh. Christian smacked his Bangladeshi counterpart Shakib Al Hasan for five sixes to help his side secure a consolation win over the hosts. Christian's five sixes in an over occurred in a low-scoring thriller in which he scored 39 runs off just 15 balls with a strike rate of 260.00 and completed the game as the leading run-scorer. Christian's 39-run effort was significant for the visitors, who lost three wickets in quick succession at one point and were on the verge of losing the match.

Daniel Christian hits 5 sixes in an over; WATCH the video below:

Christian hit five sixes in the fourth over of the match when Aussies were 15/1 and needed 90 runs off 102 balls to win. Christian started by hitting Shakib over long-on by coming down the pitch. His second six went over wide long-on, while the third came off a slog sweep shot over deep midwicket. The fourth ball of the over was a dot as Christian failed to connect a wider outside off delivery by Shakib. The fifth and sixth deliveries went for six over long-on and deep midwicket, respectively.

Bangladesh vs Australia 4th T20I

Thanks to Christian's quick scoring at the top that the Aussies were able to wrap up the game in their favour. While chasing 104 runs in 20 overs, Australia lost skipper Matthew Wade in the first over itself. Ben McDermott was dismissed next by Bangladesh bowler Nasum Ahmed for 5 runs. Marsh joined Christian in the 5th over but couldn't score more than 11 runs despite staying on the crease for over 5 overs. Ashton Agar at the bottom scored 27 off 27, which was Australia's second-highest individual score on the day. The rest of the team members got out for a single-digit score.

Australia eventually won the match by 3 wickets with six balls remaining as they posted 105 runs in 19 overs. Mitchell Swepson was adjudged the player of the match for his outstanding performance in the first inning, where he picked three wickets in 4 overs and gave away just 12 runs. Australia and Bangladesh will lock horns in the fifth and final T20I game on Monday at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. Earlier, Bangladesh scripted history as it won its first-ever bilateral series against Australia after taking a 3-0 lead in the ongoing T20I clash.

Image: @TrentBridge/Twitter