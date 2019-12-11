Australia, New Zealand To Recreate Retro 1999 World Cup Jerseys For Trans-Tasman Summer

The New Zealand cricket team are currently on a tour to Australia for a 3-match Test series. Their rivalry is set to continue as the Kane Williamson-led Black Caps will once again tour the country in March for three ODIs. Followed by which, the Kiwis host the same opposition four days later for three T20Is on their return tour. On occasion of the upcoming Chappell-Hadlee contests, both teams decided to bring back their 1999 ICC Cricket World Cup jerseys, much to the delight of fans.

Australia, New Zealand to go retro in 2020

New Zealand cricket recently posted pictures of some of their cricketers donning the 1999 World Cup jersey on their official Instagram page. In their post, players like Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Trent Boult and Tim Southee can be seen wearing the same teal coloured clothing which was worn by the Blackcaps during their semi-final campaign in the tournament. Earlier this year, Cricket Australia also conducted a poll on their official Twitter handle regarding their retro kits. In their tweet, fans were asked to vote which retro jersey will they like to see as Australian ODI uniform for the 2019-20 international season. In a co-incidence, both the Trans-Tasman rivals will don the iconic 1999 World Cup jerseys of their respective sides.

After more than 447k votes over the past week, the results for #PickTheKit are in...



The Aussie Men will wear an ODI uniform inspired by the 1999 World Cup kit in the 2019-20 summer! pic.twitter.com/mY3xJbMtGf — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 27, 2019

Meanwhile, the two nations will resume their Trans-Tasman rivalry as the first Test kicks-off on December 12. The opening game will be a Day-Night affair and will be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth. The five-day contest will then be followed by a Boxing Day match on December 26. The Test matches also form a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

