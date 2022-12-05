Australia Legend Michael Clarke Explains Why Ex-teammate David Warner Must Not Be Captain

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has said that he doesn't see his ex-teammate, David Warner, as a potential captain, citing his age as the reason. Warner was handed a lifetime leadership ban in 2018 after he was found guilty in the ball-tampering scandal that rocked Australian cricket to its core. He was the vice-captain of the Australian team at the time of the incident and was subsequently removed from the post.

However, Cricket Australia last month amended its code of conduct which previously stated that sanctions on players cannot be reviewed once accepted by the board. Warner can now formally apply for a review of the sanction that was imposed on him four years ago. If the ban is overturned by Cricket Australia, Warner will have an opportunity to lead Sydney Thunder in the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League.

Clarke doesn't see Warner as captain

Meanwhile, Clarke has said that he would be very surprised if Warner is made the captain of Sydney Thunder in the BBL. Clarke wants the role to go to a young player, saying that Warner is brilliant but he doesn't see him as captain at 36 years of age.

"Tactically Davey is very good. I've watched him do the IPL and he's been brilliant – one of the best – but at 36 years of age, I'd be very surprised if they go that way. I think they've made it pretty clear what they feel. If you're fighting for Davey to be captain, it's for marketing reasons. I don’t think the BBL is the right opportunity for Davey to captain. I know he hasn't been campaigning but he hasn’t shut it off either. I think this story should disappear, fade away," Clarke said.

"We should be promoting the youngsters as much as we can. We need to be finding leadership in our domestic cricket. There should be five, six, seven players that are in a position to take over a leadership role if it comes up. I'm not sure if we're working hard enough on that or see the importance of that. The fact we don't even know is unbelievable. Can you imagine an Australian cricket team where you don't know the vice-captain?" he added.

Warner's name was recently doing rounds in the list of potential captains for the Australian white-ball teams. It all started after Aaron Finch announced his retirement from ODI cricket. However, Pat Cummins, Australia's Test captain, was later asked to take up the job by Cricket Australia. Warner is currently part of the Australian Test squad that is playing a Test series against West Indies at home.

Image: AP