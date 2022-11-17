Australia and England locked horns against each other in the 1st ODI of their three-match series in Adelaide on Thursday. Australia won the match by 6 wickets with 19 balls remaining. England's Dawid Malan played an amazing knock but couldn't help his side win the game. Despite ending on the losing side, Malan was named the player of the match for scoring 134 off 128 balls, including 12 boundaries and four sixes.

AUS vs ENG: David Warner and young fan's interaction steals the show

Meanwhile, a kid at the Adelaide Oval Stadium grabbed the spotlight after he asked Australian opener, David Warner, for his t-shirt. The young fan was seen holding a poster, requesting Warner for his t-shirt. His message was shown on the big screen following which Warner replied with a poster of his own. "David Warner, can I have your shirt?" the kid's poster read. Warner responded with another poster that read, "Get one off Marnus."

The heartwarming conversation between the kid and Warner was captured by the broadcaster who relayed it on the big screen. Marnus Labuschagne was sitting next to Warner in the dressing room and was seen gesturing to his teammate to sign the shirt and give it to the fan. Warner then signaled to the kid to come and meet him after the match. The video has been shared by Cricket Australia on its official Twitter handle.

Australia vs England, 1st ODI

As far as the match is concerned, Australia won the toss and opted to field first at Adelaide Oval Stadium. England scored 287/9 in 50 overs while batting first in the game. Malan scored a century to help England post a respectable total. David Willey was the second-highest run-getter with an unbeaten 34 off 40 balls. The rest of the England batsmen were dismissed for less than 30 runs. Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers for Australia as he scalped three wickets for 55 runs in his quota of 10 overs.

In the second innings, Australia's top-three batters scored a half-century each to help their side reach closer to the target. Warner scored 86 off 84 balls, while Travis Head hit 69 off 57 balls. Steve Smith remained unbeaten at 80 off 78 balls to finish the chase for Australia alongside Cameron Green who scored 20 not out. Alex Carey also contributed with 21 off 28 balls. David Willey picked two wickets for England, while Liam Dawson and Chris Jordan scalped one wicket each.

Image: Twitter/cricket.com.au