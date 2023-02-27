Australia Lift Record-extending 6th Women's T20 World Cup Title; Netizens Heap Praise

The Australian women's team extended its enviable dominance in world cricket further by winning an unprecedented sixth T20 World Cup trophy with a comfortable 19-run win over a fighting South Africa in the summit clash here on Sunday.

Riding on Beth Mooney's unbeaten 74 off 53 balls, Australia first posted a competitive 156 for 6 and then restricted the home team to 137 for 6.

Mooney's knock proved to be the deciding factor as she single-handedly carried the Australian innings with nine boundaries and one hit over the fence.

Chasing, opener Laura Wolvaardt (61 off 48 balls) played a valiant lone hand while wickets kept tumbling at the other end for the hosts.

Wolvaardt hit five boundaries and three huge sixes during her knock.

South Africa made a sedate start, losing Tazmin Brits in the fifth over, caught by Tahila McGrath at mid-on. McGrath ran backward to complete a catch above her head off the bowling of Darcie Brown.

Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp (11) then shared a 29-run stand for the second wicket before the latter was caught by Brown off the bowling of Ashleigh Gardner.

An over later, there was more misery for South Africa as skipper Sune Luus fell to an unwanted run out to slump to 54 for 3 in 10.4 overs.

With runs drying up, Wolvaardt went for a huge heave towards the onside off a Megan Schutt full delivery, only to miss it and be adjudged LBW. The batter, South Africa's last hope, went for a review but was unsuccessful as Australia all but sealed the fate of the match.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Jess Jonassen then accounted for Chloe Tryon (19) in the next over before Anneke Bosch was run out a ball later to dash South Africa's slim hopes.

Electing to bat, Australia lost Alyssa Healy (18) early, caught at covers by Nadine De Klerk off the bowling of Marizanne Kapp (2/35) in the fifth over.

Then Ashleigh Gardner (29 off 21) joined hands with Mooney and the pair's 46 runs for the second wicket stabilised the innings before the former was brilliantly caught at long-off by South Africa skipper Sune Luus off the bowling of left-arm spinner Chloe-Lesleigh Tryon.

South Africa brilliantly pulled things back towards the end of the innings by picking up wickets at regular intervals with Mooney remaining stranded at the other end.

As the Australian side now lifts their record-breaking sixth World Cup crown, social media exploded with reactions.

Australia team under Meg Lanning



69 wins and 8 losses in 78 ODIs

76 wins and 18 losses in 100 T20Is



Won 2022 Cricket World Cup



Won 2014 T20 World Cup

Won 2018 T20 World Cup

Won 2020 T20 World Cup

Won 2023 T20 World Cup#t20worldcupfinal #SAvAUS#Cricket#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/g0JnX2tKR9 — Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) February 26, 2023

Most Cricket World Cup titles won by



Australia women 's team - 13

Australia men 's team - 6

England women' s team - 5

West Indies men 's team - 4

India men 's team - 3

England men 's team -3

Pakistan men 's team -2

Srilanka men 's team -2 #AUSvSA#SAvAUS#t20worldcupfinal pic.twitter.com/iBxCfD7SKi — Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) February 26, 2023

6th World Cup title in 8 editions



This is what you call DOMINATION!



Congratulations Australia ❤️#t20worldcupfinal pic.twitter.com/jRqJWkkCYY — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) February 26, 2023

With Inputs from PTI