Twitterati Accuse Australia PM Scott Morrison Of Placing Cricket Above Bushfire Victims

Australia has been facing its yearly bushfire season and global climate change has made it hard for the country to contain the raging flames. The state of New South Wales has been most heavily hit with these fires which are usually triggered by dry lightning. The smoke from the fires has heavily decreased air quality levels and firefighters are constantly struggling hard to get these situations under control. In the middle of this tragedy, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has landed himself into hot waters.

Scott Morrison: A case of mismatched priorities?

Morrison was hosting the New Zealand and the Australian cricket sides at Kirribilli House as part of a traditional yearly New Year's Eve reception. As reported by NZ Herald, Morrison spoke at this event and encouraged the cricketers on how people through the country will be inspired by their remarkable feats on the cricket field as the rescue forces fight against the fires that are ravishing the nation. While the comment had the best of intentions, it did not go down well with many Australian people who felt that the PM lacked compassion and was glorifying cricket against a bushfire "backdrop", which was highly insensitive to the victims who were losing their houses and amenities. Some people also felt that the PM should have been helping the victims rather than hosting New Year parties.

Australians take down Scott Morrison

Scott "#ScottyFomMarketing" Morrison has time to do a sports team photo op and play some backyard cricket, but cannot spare a minute to comment on climate policy for the future.



This negligence condemns us to a future in which this is the new normal.#AustraliaBurning #auspol — Dave (@davidscaife) January 2, 2020

An embarrassment and danger? You must be referring to my Prime minister, Scott Morrison, who watches cricket and has cocktail parties while Australia burns to ash. To despair for your country is a horrible thing. — Gina Schien (@Ginaschien) January 2, 2020

If there is no power in the hall, how are these poor souls supposed to watch the cricket & be inspired, after all, that is the advice issued by @ScottMorrisonMP the ‘leader’ of our nation.

If only this was satire!#AUSTRALIANBUSHFIRES #NotMyPrimeMinister #auspol2020 — 💧KORKI 🐯🏆🐯 (@CKorki) January 2, 2020

It’s a shame that the only ashes Scott Morrison cares about are cricket related. — Kirsty Webeck 🏳️‍🌈 (@KirstyWebeck) January 2, 2020

What a silly question. @ScottMorrisonMP has far more important things to do than lead a nation is catastrophic crisis. He has NYE parties to host and enjoy the cricket which we must all be inspired by because after all it has a backdrop of fires in the background. — Noah Fence (@NoahFen00903729) January 2, 2020

