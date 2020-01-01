Australia Bushfires Claims Three Lives, Death Toll Likely To Rise

Australian bushfires which have already killed two people in this week claimed the life of a third person on Wednesday. A fourth has been missing and feared dead. Navy ships have rushed to provide supplies and assist the evacuations as fire-related deaths are increasing on the southern coast. In total, there have been 12 fire-related deaths across Australia.

Death toll likely to rise

The New South Wales police haven’t identified the missing man yet but said that he was 72 years old and authorities have been unable to contact his home. The body of the man was found charred in the car early on Wednesday on the south coast of New South Wales after emergency workers started accessing more damaged areas. The police have warned the public that the death toll will rise.

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys told local media that they can sadly confirm further three deaths as a result of the fires on the southern coast. He added that Police is also searching Lake Conjola where a house has been destroyed by fire and the occupant of that home is still unaccounted for. In Victoria state, four people remain missing, state Premier Daniel Andrews said.

Apart from humans, large-scale livestock and animal casualties are also expected across Australia’s east coast, though Mogo Zoo which is home to Australia’s largest collection of primates, along with zebras, white rhinos, lions, tigers and giraffes was saved. The wildlife park was threatened by an out-of-control bushfire, though zookeepers and firefighters managed to save all 200 animals.

Twelve people have lost their lives including three volunteer firefighters in fire-related deaths since the blazes first broke out after a three-year drought in large parts of the nation created tinder-dry conditions. Australia’s capital Canberra has also been covered in thick smoke, reaching about 20 times hazardous levels and prompting health warnings. The smoke has also drifted to New Zealand where it has turned the daytime sky orange across the South Island.

