Australia pulled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Afghanistan over Taliban's restrictions on women, Cricket Australia said on Thursday. The men's team were due to face their Afghan counterparts in three games, which form part of the ICC Super League, in March following a tour to India.

But Cricket Australia said that following consultations with stakeholders, including the Australian government, the tour will no longer take place.

"This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women's and girls' education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms," it said in a statement.

Cricket Australia is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country. pic.twitter.com/cgQ2p21X2Q — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 12, 2023

"Following extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, including the Australian Government, Cricket Australia has decided that it is unable to proceed at this time with the upcoming ICC Super League three-match Men's ODI series between Australia and Afghanistan scheduled for the UAE in March 2023," the CA statement said.

"CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country.

"We thank the Australian Government for its support on this matter."

Not the first time when Australia has cancelled its Afghanistan tour

This is the second time in two years that CA has cancelled a bilateral fixture with Afghanistan due to the Taliban government's policies on women following the postponement of the one-off Test that was scheduled to be played in Hobart in November 2021.

Australia did play Afghanistan in Adelaide during the recent T20 World Cup. The two sides have met four times in international cricket but never in a Test match and only once in a bilateral match in 2012, with the other three meetings coming in World Cups.