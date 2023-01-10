Warner Slams Cricket Australia Over Langer's Contract Saga, Calls It 'a Kick In The Face'

Quick links:
Image: AP
Star batsman David Warner has hit out at Cricket Australia (CA) for offering former coach Justin Langer a six-month contract, stating that it was like a 'kick in the face.' The 36-year-old's latest jibe at CA comes just a few weeks after he announced his decision to withdraw his application to overturn the captaincy ban on him.
While speaking in season two of The Test documentary (as quoted by ESPNcric.info), David Warner said, "He (Justin Langer) wanted to keep coaching. It was a bit of a kick in the face to offer him a six-month contract. He lost a fair few players, and probably the wrong players."
Season two of the documentary will feature the build-up to Justin Langer's exit and what happened after the former Australian opening batsman exited his role as coach. With Cricket Australia just offering Langer a six-month contract with no scope of an extension, the 52-year-old rejected it and chose to resign instead.
Season 2 of The Test will be released this Friday, January 13. Fans wondering where to watch this documentary can tune in to Amazon Prime, which has the official telecasting rights for the same.
Following his involvement in the sandpaper gate scandal in 2018, Cricket Australia imposed a lifetime captaincy ban on David Warner, who was serving as the deputy to Steve Smith on that occasion. With CA reluctant to lift the captaincy ban on him, the 36-year-old eventually decided to withdraw his appeal against the same, stating that he had seen his family suffer enough. A snippet of Warner's emotional post on Instagram read,
"My family is more important to me than cricket.
Over the course of the past nearly five years since the events that occurred during the Third Test in Cape Town, even with all the humiliation and attacks that they have had to endure, I have enjoyed the unwavering support and love of my wife Candice and my three daughters, Ivy Mae, Indi Rae, and Isla Rose. They are my world.
Since that Test and even though my ban from leadership roles may never be lifted, I have taken it upon myself to reform, to rehabilitate, and transform my approach to the game.
I have served and been subject to a crushing, unprecedented, penalty that has horribly impacted me and my family for the past nearly five years without the prospect of any relief until now."