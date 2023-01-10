Warner Slams Cricket Australia Over Langer's Contract Saga, Calls It 'a Kick In The Face'

Star batsman David Warner has hit out at Cricket Australia (CA) for offering former coach Justin Langer a six-month contract, stating that it was like a 'kick in the face.' The 36-year-old's latest jibe at CA comes just a few weeks after he announced his decision to withdraw his application to overturn the captaincy ban on him.

'He wanted to keep coaching': Warner on Langer

While speaking in season two of The Test documentary (as quoted by ESPNcric.info), David Warner said, "He (Justin Langer) wanted to keep coaching. It was a bit of a kick in the face to offer him a six-month contract. He lost a fair few players, and probably the wrong players."

Season two of the documentary will feature the build-up to Justin Langer's exit and what happened after the former Australian opening batsman exited his role as coach. With Cricket Australia just offering Langer a six-month contract with no scope of an extension, the 52-year-old rejected it and chose to resign instead.

When & Where to watch season 2 of The Test?

Season 2 of The Test will be released this Friday, January 13. Fans wondering where to watch this documentary can tune in to Amazon Prime, which has the official telecasting rights for the same.

Why did Warner withdraw his appeal against captaincy ban?

Following his involvement in the sandpaper gate scandal in 2018, Cricket Australia imposed a lifetime captaincy ban on David Warner, who was serving as the deputy to Steve Smith on that occasion. With CA reluctant to lift the captaincy ban on him, the 36-year-old eventually decided to withdraw his appeal against the same, stating that he had seen his family suffer enough. A snippet of Warner's emotional post on Instagram read,