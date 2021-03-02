Australia Sets Eyes On 4th India-England Test, Back Root & Co With Hopes Of WTC Final Spot

With the much-anticipated final Test between India and England slated to begin from Thursday, Australia will have its eyes set on the Narendra Modi Stadium as the action commences. After having defeated recently by India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy recently, Paine & Co. will keep their fingers crossed hoping for a favourable result as the fourth Test will decide the second finalist of the World Test Championship to be played in June later this year at the Lord's.

New Zealand has already sealed their berth in the finale while Australia will be hoping for India to lose the final Test to book their tickets to the Lord's. However, if India wins or even draw the final Test against England in Ahmedabad, Kohli & Co will seal their spot in the WTC final to lock horns with the Blackcaps.

Speaking on the dame, Australia bowling coach Andrew McDonald said that the Paine & Co. have a bit of 'self-interest' and will be following England for the first time in a long history. Admitting that it would be difficult for Root and his men to defeat India as the hosts will be playing to their strengths with a spinning pitch in Ahmedabad.

'It is going to be difficult'

"We'll be hoping that they (England) can do the job there. It's going to be difficult, no doubt. Some of the surfaces they've played on are conducive to spin bowling and probably India's strengths are in their ability to play spin as well," McDonald told reporters in Wellington on Tuesday. The former speedster is currently in New Zealand for the T20 series against Williamson & Co.

"We wish (England) well, see what unfolds. It's out of our hands but we'll be watching on with interest," he added.

Irrespective of the WTC final, Australia travel to England later this year with hopes of retaining the Ashes this year. Both teams face a challenge managing their squads due to the Twenty20 World Cup in India, which is slated for October and November in the leadup to the test series.

Batting friendly pitch for 4th Test?

With the growing noise over the turning pitches and demands of deduction of India's WTC points, a BCCI official in the privy of the developments has said that the pitch for the fourth Test can be expected to be a 'batting beauty'. With Indian being 2-1 up in the four-match Test series and midway to the final of the World Test Championship, the hosts have allegedly ruled out the possibility of having another rank turner pitch to avoid any ICC sanction.

"Expect a good hard surface which will be firm and even bounce. It will be a batting beauty and since its a traditional red ball match, one can expect a very high-scoring contest here from March 4-8," a senior BCCI official privy to the developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

