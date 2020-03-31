The Hundred Delays Start Of Ticket Sales After COVID-19 UK Lockdown, Tournament Uncertain

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) might have to wait to launch its new 'The Hundred' tournament which was supposed to be played in July this year. Much like the country's experimentation with the T20 format in the early 2000s, 'The Hundred' was supposed to be a new format where players would play a new format of cricket which consisted of ten-ball overs and ten overs per side. The first lot of the competition's tickets were supposed was to go on sale in early April but it is now being reported that the sales are being halted amidst the UK lockdown due to the novel coronavirus.

The Hundred tickets to not go on sale in April due to UK lockdown

According to reports in the media, it is being said that the ECB will not commence ticket sales for The Hundred on April 8. This date was scheduled to be the starting point for general ticket sales and a few priority window tickets have been already sold in February. While it is being reported that the BCCI's IPL 2020 may finally get called off, it is now up to the ECB to decide the fate of their newest competition amidst the ongoing UK lockdown.

England cricket: Ticket sales to resume at normal prices after UK lockdown over

The report quoted the managing director of the Hundred, Sanjay Patel, as he explained that under the current scenario, hosting or selling tickets for The Hundred would be "completely inappropriate." Patel maintained that the ECB would resume ticketing at similar prices when the situation allows them to. It will also be interesting to see how and when England cricket hosts the inaugural edition of The Hundred. The Hundred rosters included stars like Joe Root, David Warner, Andre Russell, Aaron Finch, and D'Arcy Short among others.

