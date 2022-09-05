Australia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AUS Vs NZ 1st ODI LIVE?

Australia and New Zealand are all set to lock horns against each other in the first One-Day International of their three-match series on Tuesday. This is the only ODI series Australia and New Zealand will play until the end of the next FTP cycle in 2027. Both teams will be eager to register a win in the first ODI in order to take an early lead in the contest. The series is part of the ICC World Cup Super League and both sides will look to win the contest in order to further strengthen their positions in the points table.

Australia vs New Zealand: When and where to watch the 1st ODI?

The upcoming ODI series between Australia and New Zealand will be live broadcast on the Sony Sports Network in India. The first ODI will be live telecast on the Sony Six TV channel. The live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. The commentary in the series will only be available in the English language. The match will take place at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns and is scheduled to begin at 9:50 a.m. IST.

As far as fans in Australia and New Zealand are concerned, they will be able to watch the live broadcast on Fox Sports and Sky Sports NZ, respectively. Kayo Sports will show the live streaming of the series in Australia.

Australia vs New Zealand: Predicted Playing XIs

Australia's predicted XI: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand's predicted XI: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Australia vs New Zealand: Full squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Southee.

