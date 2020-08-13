Australian Pace Sensation Mitchell Starc Wishes To Hit 160kmph Once Again

Mitchell Starc needs no introduction. He is one of the finest pacers to have played at the highest level and had also made a tremendous impact for Australia in the past few years. He was named Player of the Tournament of the 2015 World Cup where the Aussies had won the coveted trophy for the record fifth time. Mitch was also the leading wicket-taker of the 2019 edition of the quadrennial event with 27 scalps in 10 matches, but the then defending champions were knocked out by the hosts and eventual winners England in the semi-final.

The tall pacer has now said that he is eyeing to hit 160kmph. In fact, he has already bowled a delivery at 160.4 kmph during a Test match against New Zealand which was also the second-fastest delivery in the history of red-ball cricket. Starc had achieved this feat while bowling to Ross Taylor during a 2015 Test match against New Zealand at the WACA, Perth.

'It would be nice': Mitchell Starc

“It would be nice but at the same time the two occasions I’ve been up around that (160 kph) mark I’ve snapped my foot,” the speedster was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia’s website. “Hopefully that’s not the case but when everything is going well, that rhythm is happening and conditions suit, then I can get that speed gun up. Perhaps that extra time in the gym and extra time off I might be able to push the limits again,” the left-arm speedster added.

Pacers who have bowled at or over 160 kmph



Starc who is known for his ability of bowling brilliant in-swinging yorkers also ended up bowling the fifth-fastest delivery in world cricket after having bowled that outstanding delivery against Taylor. However, he will also be hoping to outperform four of the speedsters above him where three of them happen to be his countryman.

The fourth position is occupied by the legendary Aussie pacer Jeff Thompson who had recorded 160.6 kmph against the then mighty West Indies at Perth in 1975. Ex-Australian pacer Shaun Tait takes the fourth spot. He had bowled his fastest delivery at 161.1 kmph against arch-rivals England. Pace icon and one of Australia's key members of their 2003 World Cup triumph Brett Lee takes the second spot. He had clocked 161.1 kmph against West Indies at Brisbane in 2003.

'Rawalpindi Express' Shoaib Akhtar takes tops the list. The tearaway fast bowler had clocked 161.3 kmph during a 2003 World Cup group match against England.

