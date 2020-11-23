David Warner Says India Has Talent To Fill Rohit Sharma's Shoes In The White-ball Leg

Australian opener David Warner feels Rohit Sharma's absence is a big loss for the Indian team but asserted that the visitors are well equipped to have in-form replacements. Rohit has been rested for the limited-overs series against Australia that gets underway on November 27. KL Rahul will be the vice-captain for the white-ball of Team India's tour Down Under.

'They've got great in-form guys': David Warner

"He's a big piece of their team they're going to be missing, but they've got great in-form guys, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, and Mayank [Agarwal]. These guys played in the IPL, so you've got guys in good touch and great talent and depth in Indian cricket to take that position of Rohit," ESPNcricinfo quoted Warner as saying. "He's a big hole in their team up the top, but you've got guys who can replace him who are in form that will do a good enough job, if not better, as we saw in India," he added.

The 'Hitman' is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru undergoing rehabilitation for the hamstring injury sustained in the recently concluded Dream11 IPL 2020.

Rohit Sharma's availability for the upcoming Aus series

Sharma might not be featuring in the limited-overs series but the Mumbai batsman has been roped in for the Test series. With Rohit Sharma's inclusion in India's Test squad for the Australia series, it is likely that the opening batsman will also lead the team, after Kohli's departure. Ajinkya Rahane, the Test vice-captain, could also be leading the squad in place of Virat Kohli. However, there has been no final decision on it yet.

Meanwhile, regular skipper Virat Kohli will be captaining the side in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval that will be played under lights on December 17. Nonetheless, the batting megastar would be heading back to India after the Test match to be with his wife Anushka Sharma as they are expecting their first child in January.

(With ANI Inputs)

