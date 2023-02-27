Australia's Megan Schutt Slams Harmanpreet's Remark After T20 WC Semis: 'We Don't Panic'

Australian bowler Megan Schutt has slammed India captain Harmanpreet Kaur's remark after the first semifinal of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Thursday. After going down against Australia by the barest of margins, Harmanpreet said that her side had the six-time world champions against the wall at one point in the game and India were cruising comfortably. Schutt has now slammed Harmanpreet saying that their body language was not down at any point during the match.

"Collectively our last five overs were crucial. Getting a couple of wickets in there but also providing pressure on all aspects, whether it's in the field, with the ball or even body language out there. Harman said our body language was down. I'll call bull***t on that," Schutt said.

"We're just calm. We don't panic, we don't take it out on each other if there's a misfield or a dropped catch. That's where we stand out as a team. We're a team first and we know getting angry about that isn't going to do about that. So it was a collective effort," she added.

As far as the semifinal between India and Australia is concerned, the Women in Blue lost by 5 runs to end their World Cup hopes on a disappointing note. Harmanpreet played a blinder of a innings as she scored a brilliant 54 off 32 balls but was unlucky to get out in a very unconventional manner as her bat stuck in the ground just before the crease. Following the skipper's dismissal, no batter managed to hold their nerves as the Indian team had a batting collapse surrendering themselves to the Australian bowlers.

Australia win a record 6th T20 World Cup title

Australia got the win against India and qualified for yet another final of the World Cup. In the other semifinal, hosts South Africa beat England by 6 runs to reach the summit clash. Australia defeated South Africa in the final on Sunday to win their record-extending sixth Women's T20 World Cup title. The Aussie women won the game by a comfortable margin of 19 runs. This was Australia's third-consecutive T20 World Cup win, making them the only side in the world to achieve the feat.

Image: Twitter/MeganSchutt/BCCI