'She Gave Her Everything': Netizens Defend Harmanpreet Kaur Post Alyssa Healy's Jibe

Netizens have slammed Alyssa Healy following her jibe at Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in the aftermath of India's T20 World Cup semifinal defeat to Australia. Healy questioned Kaur's effort as the Indian skipper was involved in a bizarre runout against the Aussies. Her bat was stuck on the ground just before the crease and it proved to be a turning point in the match.

Netizens slammed Alyssa Healy following her Harmanpreet Kaur jibe

Alyssa Healy is leading Australia's charge towards a sixth T20 World Cup crown but her comments on Kaur earned some strong reactions on social media. "Harmanpreet can say all she likes that it was so unlucky but I mean at the end of the day she cruised back and probably could have been passed the crease. You know, an extra two meters if she genuinely put in the effort, so we’ll take it. Well, that’s right, I mean, you can, you could say you’re unlucky all your life but it’s genuinely about effort and energy at that moment in time. And I know that’s something we speak about in the field in particular is putting in that effort and putting in that energy," one Twitter user wrote.

"Salty do you even know what you are speaking here? She was on paracetamol that day. Stop being so jealous cause she is getting all the positive attentions and no one is talking about your poor innings," another user said.

Consider she was hospitalised a day before & you are bound to lose some energy after fielding for 20 overs & then bat again. She gave her everything just to play & make India win



We are so proud of her — Tushar Rane (@tushnemma) February 26, 2023

Harman was going to cruise in comfortably had the bat not got stuck...

Why does Alyssa keep making such statements and attract more flak...

Just stop being condescending for once... — Jatin Khandelwal (@jr_khandelwal) February 26, 2023