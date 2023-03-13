Axar Patel Gives Major Update On Virat Kohli's Health Following Anushka Sharma's Claim

Virat Kohli's return to form has been a relief for all cricket lovers but a post from Anushka Sharma sparked a major health concern for the cricket maestro. Kohli ended a long drought as he scored his 28th Test hundred in the long format, his first since November 2019. Axar Patel who spent a lot of time at the crease with the 34-year-old provided a major update when he was being quizzed about Kohli's well-being.

Virat's wife Anushka Sharma had posted a story on Instagram claiming that her husband played through sickness in this marathon innings. Her story stated, “Playing through sickness with this composure. Inspiring me always."

Kohli and Axar stretched the Australian bowling lineup as they put together a solid partnership of 162 runs. Kohli was on his course to a 200 but fell short as he was the last person to get out for a whopping 186 runs. Axar too gave a perfect response from the other side as the left-arm spinner struck his fourth Test century in his career.

After the match, Axar insisted that looking at Virat's running between the wickets, he didn't feel he was sick. “I don't know (if Kohli was not keeping well). The way he was running, it didn't look like he was sick with the way he built that partnership, in this heat and the way he ran... It was good to have that stand with him."

India will now have a go at the visitors in the second innings and Axar could have a major part to play in it. The 29-year-old again displayed his batting skills as he registered an excellent 79 runs in Ahmedabad.

"I am feeling good to have contributed with the bat. I have had the confidence to go after ones that I can hit, the talk in the 1st Test is what I am following and I am gaining a bit of information about my ability with the bat. I had no set role (when asked if he was told to score quickly), just wanted to make as many runs as possible, bat along with the ball not doing a lot. One you are set, it is easier to bat, the odd ball is turning and staying low, it is slightly difficult when you're new to the crease, but once you adjust, it's still easy to bat on this wicket," he added.