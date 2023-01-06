Axar Patel Goes Past Ravindra Jadeja In Elite Record Book With Stunning Fifty In 2nd T20I

Star allrounder Axar Patel was Team India’s best performer with the bat during the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune on Tuesday. Although India ended up losing the match by 16 runs, Patel went on to smash his highest individual knock in his career for India so far. Axar played a knock of 65 runs off 31 balls, at a strike rate of 209.68, with the help of three fours and six sixes.

With the impressive knock, Patel went on to hit the highest individual score hit by an Indian batter in a men’s T20I after coming out to bat at no. 7 or lower. The previous best knock by a no. 7 batter for India was registered by Ravindra Jadeja in 2020, against Australia. Looking at the overall records, Axar’s 65-run knock is the joint sixth-highest score by a no. 7 batter in T20I cricket.

Former Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi hit 89 runs off 30 balls against Ireland in 2017 and sits at the top of the list. Meanwhile, Axar’s score of 65 runs is the joint third-highest score registered by an individual at this position among all Test-playing nations. Here’s a look at Axar Patel’s fiery knock against Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I on Thursday.

Axar Patel partners with Suryakumar Yadav in a 91-run partnership

Coming in to bat at no. 7, Axar joined Suryakumar Yadav in the middle in the 10th over after Deepak Hooda’s dismissal. India’s score reached 148/6 from 57/5 with the duo stuck to the all-guns-blazing approach. The duo stitched together a partnership of 91 runs for the sixth wicket in 40 deliveries.

The duo notably hit six sixes in the space of 10 balls and provided a treat to the fans present at the MCA stadium in Pune. This happened during the 14th and 15th over, as Patel hit four sixes and Suryakumar hit two. While the duo looked determined to take India through to victory, Suryakumar’s dismissal in the 16th over seemingly changed India’s fate.

After being 148/6 in the 16th over, India could reach 189/7 in 19.3 overs when Axar was sent back. India’s innings concluded on 190/8 as they fell short of Sri Lanka’s target by 16 runs. Axar hit 65 runs in total of 31 balls, while Suryakumar hit 51 runs in 36 balls.