Axar Patel Shares Laugh With Ravindra Jadeja, Netizens Come Up With Interesting Responses

Written By
Anirban Sarkar
Axar Patel & Ravindra Jadeja

Image: Axar Patel/Twitter


Ahead of India vs Australia 2nd Test, Axar Patel's hilarious tweet goes viral where he is seen sharing a laugh with Ravindra Jadeja while asking people to guess the reason behind their laughter. Both the left-handers stitched together a brilliant partnership in the first Test against Australia in Nagpur as India went on to defeat the visitors by an inning and 132 runs. The next Test will start on 17th February in Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Axar Patel's tweet with Ravindra Jadeja goes viral

On the eve of the second Test, Axar Patel tweeted an image of himself alongside Ravindra Jadeja with the caption, "The joke stays between me and @imjadeja, but you can still come up with few guesses."

Jadeja replied with two smileys. 

People started replying with various kinds of responses.

 

 

 

