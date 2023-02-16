Axar Patel Shares Laugh With Ravindra Jadeja, Netizens Come Up With Interesting Responses

Ahead of India vs Australia 2nd Test, Axar Patel's hilarious tweet goes viral where he is seen sharing a laugh with Ravindra Jadeja while asking people to guess the reason behind their laughter. Both the left-handers stitched together a brilliant partnership in the first Test against Australia in Nagpur as India went on to defeat the visitors by an inning and 132 runs. The next Test will start on 17th February in Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Axar Patel's tweet with Ravindra Jadeja goes viral

On the eve of the second Test, Axar Patel tweeted an image of himself alongside Ravindra Jadeja with the caption, "The joke stays between me and @imjadeja, but you can still come up with few guesses."

The joke stays between me and @imjadeja, but you can still come up with few guesses 😜#TeamIndia #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Da26ZSgYNo — Akshar Patel (@akshar2026) February 16, 2023

Jadeja replied with two smileys.

🤪🤪 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) February 16, 2023

People started replying with various kinds of responses.

Axar: Bechaare Aussies, Ashwin ka duplicate k saath match practice krre h😂. — mohan KRishna (@MohanMaverick99) February 16, 2023

Axar : Chetan uncle forgot to tell our names. We escaped. I used to go to his house regularly and sleep in his bed. — jibin elavunkal (@jeemon1985) February 16, 2023

Is it something along the lines of ‘how funny is it that we scored more runs than the World’s #1 and #2 Test batters?’ 😂 — Joanne Gough (@RosieJ0) February 16, 2023

Sir: I will take 8 wickets at least on this pitch.

Akshar: I will take 2

Sir: But it's a spin track. No?

Akshar: Par tum dono bowling karne do tab naa. (But for that, you two need to let me bowl, no?)



Cheers! — Parth Shah (@arjunaatwar) February 16, 2023