Ravindra Jadeja And Kuldeep Yadav Groove To The Tunes Of 'Neend Churayi Meri' - WATCH

Ahead of the second Test between India and Australia of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy the spin duo of the Indian team, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav have shared a hilarious reel on their Instagram handle. The duo were seen grooving to the tunes of the Bollywood song 'Neend Churayi Tune'. The duo looked dashing wearing black sunglasses.

Kuldeep Yadav shared the reel and captioned the post, “Valentine's surprise for you all”. Kuldeep Yadav didn't get the chance to play against Australia in the Nagpur Test despite the fact that he got the Player of the Match award in the last Test he played against Bangladesh.

Kuldeep and Jadeja groove on a Bollywood song

Kuldeep picked up 8 wickets in his last match for India and also scored valuable 40 runs. Team India won that match against Bangladesh by a margin of 188 runs. The left-arm wrist spinner continued his form in the two ODI's he played against Sri Lanka and picked up 5 wickets followed by 6 wickets in ODIs vs New Zealand.

Talking about Ravindra Jadeja, he had been out of the international circuit for about 6 months but he returned to the field with a bang. Ravindra Jadeja had a dream return to international cricket against Australia in the Nagpur Test by picking up a fifer in the first innings and also scored a half-century with the bat.

Ravindra Jadeja was also Team India's highest wicket-taker against Australia when they last toured India in 2016-17. Team India won that series by a margin of 2-1.

If we talk about Australia, they have never won a series in India since 2004 and have also lost the previous three editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The last time when Australia faced India, they lost 2-1 in their home den.

The Australian team is also not in good condition in the series as their batting technique against spin was brutally exposed by the Indian spinners. Australia have continued to engage in mind games saying that the Nagpur pitch was too spin friendly The third Test between India and Australia was scheduled to be played in Dharamsala but due to some reasons the BCCI shifted it to Indore. The Aussie media feels that this step is taken because India spinner R Ashwin has an average of 12.50 at Indore and Australia had a better chance of winning at Dharamsala.

The second Test between the two sides will be played in New Delhi from 17th February.