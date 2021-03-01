Axar Patel ICC Ranking: Indian All-rounder Jumps Up By 30 Spots In Just 2 Tests

Indian spinner Axar Patel has made some giant strides in Test cricket, even though he made his debut in the format just two-and-a-half weeks ago. In the latest rankings for Test bowlers as revealed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Patel was placed at No. 38 in the world. Quite recently, he won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his 11-wicket match haul against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Axar Patel Test ranking: Cricketer biggest winner alongside R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma

The ICC released their updated list of Test rankings on Sunday, February 28. In the bowlers list, Axar Patel jumped to No.38 in the space of just two Test matches from No. 68. Meanwhile, veteran Indian off-spinner R Ashwin jumped into No.3 and he is only behind elite Antipodean speedsters, Pat Cummins and Neil Wagner at the moment.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah dropped a rung below to No. 9 after his wicketless outing in the third Test against England and might slip down further as he will not be playing the 4th Test. Here is a look at the entire top 10 rankings for Test bowlers as unveiled by the ICC.

Updated R Ashwin and Axar Patel Test ranking

🔸 Ashwin breaks into top three

🔸 Anderson slips to No.6

🔸 Broad, Bumrah move down one spot



The latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Player Rankings for bowling: https://t.co/AIR0KNm9PD pic.twitter.com/FssvpYiLcx — ICC (@ICC) February 28, 2021

Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma also stormed into the top 10 for the first time in his Test career. The cricketer achieved his career-best rankings after he overcame adversity of the spin-friendly Ahmedabad deck through his twin match-winning knocks. Rohit Sharma is now one of the three Indians to feature in the top 10, alongside captain Virat Kohli (No. 5) and Cheteshwar Pujara (No. 10).

India opener Rohit Sharma storms into the top 10 to a career-best eighth position in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Player Rankings for batting 💥



Full list: https://t.co/AIR0KN4yY5 pic.twitter.com/Hqb9uTWnzJ — ICC (@ICC) February 28, 2021

Axar Patel wickets in Test cricket

The Axar Patel wickets column in Test cricket has witnessed an extraordinary start to his career. Having made his debut in the format on February 13, the left-arm spinner has already collected 18 wickets at an incredible average of 9.44. So far, he has taken three five-wicket hauls and one ten-wicket match haul.

Axar Patel’s best bowling figures remain the 6-38 he took with the pink ball against England on Day 1 of the recently-concluded Test. He also took another five-fer in the second innings of the same match. Here is a look at the Axar Patel bowling against England on Day 2.

Axar Patel bowling spell from England’s second innings, watch video

6⃣ wickets in the first innings

5⃣ wickets in the second innings



Sit back & enjoy Man of the Match award winner @akshar2026's 5⃣-wicket haul on Day 2 of the third @Paytm #INDvENG #PinkBallTest. 👌👌 #TeamIndia



Watch that sensational bowling display 🎥👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 25, 2021

Image source: BCCI Twitter

