Prithvi Shaw Fails To Cash In On 227*, Dismissed For 2 By To-be KKR Bowler Vaibhav Arora

Prithvi Shaw, who has been going through a lean patch in recent times, rediscovered his lost form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. After scoring a brilliant 89-ball 105 against Delhi in their first match of the compeittion, Shaw bludgeoned an unbeaten 227 from just 152 balls against Puducherry to guide his side to a massive 233-run win. Notably, the Prithvi Shaw 200 came while he was captaining Mumbai senior time for the first time.

Prithvi Shaw 200: Opener loses Mumbai's captaincy despite scintillating double-ton

Shaw also recorded the highest score by a captain in List A cricket. Despite scoring a sensational double century as skipper of the side, Shaw lost Mumbai's captaincy to Shreyas Iyer who was rested for the game. Mumbai's next match was against Rajasthan where Shreyas Iyer once again took over as captain of the side, a game which Mumbai won comprehensively by 67 runs.

While Iyer scored an excellent 116, Shaw managed to score just 38. Mumbai are currently playing against Himachal Pradesh in the Round 5 Elite Group D match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 and once again, Shaw left his fans disappointed.

WICKET! Over: 2.1 Prithvi Shaw 2(5) ct M J Dagar b Vaibhav G Arora, Mumbai 6/2 #HPvMUM @paytm #VijayHazareTrophy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 1, 2021

The young Mumbai opener was dismissed by Kolkata Knight Riders' newest recruit Vaibhav Arora for just 2 off 5 balls. The right-arm pacer was picked by KKR at the IPL 2021 auction at his base price of ₹20 lakhs. Days after being picked by KKR, Arora made his List A debut against Maharashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 where he picked up four wickets which also includes a hattrick. The KKR quick also impressed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy earlier this year when he bagged 10 wickets in six matches. If Arora continues his rich vein of form with the ball, he can very well break into KKR's playing XI during the IPL 2021.

KKR players 2021 bought at IPL auction

Meanwhile, besides Harbhajan, KKR bought Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan who has been a part of the franchise in the past. The Shakib al Hasan IPL 2021 price is ₹3.2 crore. Other players who were bought by KKR at IPL auction are Ben Cutting (₹75 lakh), Karun Nair (₹50 lakh), Pawan Negi (₹50 lakh), Sheldon Jackson (₹20 lakh), Venkatesh Iyer (₹20 lakh) and Vaibhav Arora (₹20 lakh).

KKR players 2021 retained ahead of IPL auction

Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert.

