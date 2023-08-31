Kaif Names India Player Who Is The Biggest Threat To Babar Azam: 'He Has A Lot Of Talent'

After being rested for almost two months, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami will return to the field in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match. The high-profile encounter is all set to take place on September 2, 2023, at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (151) started off the Asia Cup with a century against Nepal and registered his first hundred in the history of the tournament.

3 things you need to know

Pakistan routed Nepal by 238 runs in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2023

The Indian cricket team has reached Sri Lanka after ending their seven-day practice session in Alur

Indian cricket team is the current champion of the ODI Asia Cup which was last held in 2018

Jasprit Bumrah to once again lead Indian pace attack against Pakistan

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was leading the Team India pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah returned to the Indian cricket team in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Ireland after a span of almost 11 months. However, Shami led the Team India bowling attack in the absence of Bumrah really well and hence Bumrah's inclusion in the Indian team will certainly boost the men in Blue's chances to win the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup. Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the main bowlers of the Indian cricket team and will certainly bring some difficulties for the Pakistani batters in the upcoming IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match.

Mohammad Kaif picks India's biggest threat to Babar Azam

Former Indian cricket team batter Mohammed Kaif while speaking to Star Sports said that Pakistani skipper Babar Azam will have more trouble in facing Mohammed Shami than Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammad Kaif said:

Mohammed Shami is a fantastic bowler, his form is also very good. And even in Bumrah’s absence, he managed the bowling very well. Even his form in the IPL was great. So he has a lot of talent. In my opinion, Babar Azam is going to have a lot of difficulty.

After the Asia Cup 2023, the fans will also get to see an India vs Pakistan clash in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.