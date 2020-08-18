Pak Sensation Babar Azam Leapfrogs To The 5th Spot In ICC Test Rankings For Batsmen

Babar Azam is indeed turning out to be an impactful player in world cricket. He has won praises from all corners of the world for his elegant batting as well as delightful cover-drives and now it can be said that he is at the peak of his cricketing career as the youngster has jumped to the fifth spot in the recently released ICC Test Rankings. This has happened after the batting sensation had played a couple of impactful knocks of 69, and, 47 against England in the ongoing three-match Test series.

Prior to this series, Azam was placed at number six in the ICC Test Rankings.

Babar Azam leapfrogs to the fifth spot

In the recently released Test Rankings of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for batsmen, the stylish Pak batsman has jumped to the fifth spot with 798 rating points. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (812) and, young Aussie sensation Marnus Labuschagne (827) occupy the fourth and third spots. Indian skipper Virat Kohli is at the second position with 886 points while Australia's most dependable red-ball player Steve Smith retains the top spot with 911 points.

Nonetheless, this is indeed a remarkable achievement for Babar Azam as he is in the list of top-five batsmen across formats. He has been the top-ranked T20I batsman from early 2018 and occupies the third spot in the 50-overs format.

The batting sensation will next be seen in action during the series-deciding third and final Test against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton that gets underway on Friday, August 21.

Who will have the last laugh?

With the series on the line after having snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in the first Test at the Old Trafford, Manchester, Pakistan had no choice but to win the following Test in order to stay alive in the three-match Test series. Skipper Azhar Ali won a crucial toss at the Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton and decided to bat first on a wicket that was expected to slow down as the contest progressed.

However, visitors suffered yet another batting collapse and bundled out for 236 riding on a fighting half-century from wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan. Just when it appeared that the hosts were in the driver's seat to seal the series, rain played spoilsport. Day 3 was completely abandoned without a ball being bowled and eventually, the contest ended in a stalemate.

The third and final Test match will be played from August 21-25. It remains to be seen whether Pakistan can stage a remarkable comeback and level the series or will England have the last laugh and end up registering their second consecutive Test series win.

