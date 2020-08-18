KL Rahul Reacts To Dhoni's Retirement From International Cricket, Says It Was 'shocking'

KL Rahul has said he was heartbroken after knowing that Mahendra Singh Dhoni had bid adieu to international cricket on Saturday evening. The legendary skipper shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement on social media.

'I was honestly heartbroken': KL Rahul

"It was quite shocking. I was honestly heartbroken. I'm sure all of us in the team or whoever has played under him and with him would have wanted to give him a big send-off and wanted him to play one more time so we could have had that opportunity to do something special for him. It is what it is," said Rahul while speaking to ESPNcricinfo. "He has been someone who has guided us all really, really well. And who has never expected us to change who we are? He has let us go out there and express ourselves and make our mistakes and learn from them. He has just let us be. If we were ever in doubt, or if we wanted to look to somebody for answers, he was always there. He knew when to push the players," the Karnataka cricketer added.

MS Dhoni in IPL 2020

Even though Mahi won't be donning the Indian jersey again, he will be seen in CSK colors for a while. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni will also be returning to competitive cricket for the first time after that heart-breaking semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand at Manchester on July 10, 2019, as he will be leading the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

CSK players who are currently in Chennai for a training camp at the Chepauk Stadium will be departing to the UAE on August 21 as per reports for participating in the 13th edition of the cash-rich event. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side will be accommodated in Taj Dubai.

Rahul on the other hand will be leading the 2014 finalists Kings XI Punjab in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. He has been a part of the Punjab franchise from the last two editions of the tournament.

READ: Virat Kohli Recalls His Glorious 12-year Journey On The Field, Says 'time Flies'