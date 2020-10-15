Babar Azam Net Worth, Salary From PCB And PSL, House And Personal Life On 26th Birthday

Pakistan’s limited-overs captain Babar Azam is widely regarded as one of the best modern-day batsmen in the world. Such is the aura of his batsmanship that many fans and cricket experts even compare with Indian cricket captain and batting icon Virat Kohli for his consistency in run-making. As of now, Babar Azam is the only cricketer in the world to feature in ICC’s top five batsmen rankings in all three formats of the game.

The Lahore-based cricketer turned 26 on Thursday, October 15. To commemorate the occasion of the 26th Babar Azam birthday, here is a look at some details regarding his personal life, his net worth as well as his PSL 2020 salary.

ICC posts wish on 26th Babar Azam birthday occasion

⭐ 6952 runs in 144 internationals

🔥 Joint-fastest to 1500 T20I runs (39 innings)

🏏 Most runs for Pakistan in a single World Cup (2019)

🏅 No.2 ranked T20I batsman in the world



Happy birthday to 🇵🇰 white-ball captain, @babarazam258 🎂 pic.twitter.com/Vn1uzOClkR — ICC (@ICC) October 15, 2020

Babar Azam birthday: How much is Babar Azam net worth?

According to cloudnetworth.com, the Babar Azam net worth is estimated to be $4 million (approximately ₹29 crore). The Babar Azam net worth also includes the income he receives from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as their active cricket player, which stands at PKR 1.1 million (520,000 INR) annually. Moreover, the Pakistan limited-overs skipper also generates income through his endorsement deals with brands like Head & Shoulders, HBL, Oppo and Huawei.

Babar Azam birthday: How much is Babar Azam PSL salary?

Babar Azam represents Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Even in the PSL 2020 season earlier this year, the stylish cricketer represented the franchise as their top-order batsman. According to sportekz.com, the Babar Azam PSL salary is US$140,000 (approximately ₹1 crore).

Babar Azam birthday: Details about Babar Azam house

According to Celebrity Side YouTube channel, Babar Azam lives in a luxurious house in Lahore, Pakistan with his family. Here is a sneak peek into his house, as uploaded by Zaraq Vlogs on the video sharing platform.

Babar Azam birthday celebrations during Pakistan National T20 Cup

Babar Azam is currently representing Central Punjab in the ongoing Pakistan National T20 Cup 2020. The Pakistan Cricket Board shared a video of his birthday celebration with the rest of his teammates on October 15. Here is a look at Babar Azam celebrating his birthday with his teammates:

