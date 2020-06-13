Babar Azam Says One Must Give Their 100% In Order To Become Successful On Cricket Field

Babar Azam has been compared with Virat Kohli ever since Azam surpassed Kohli to become the fastest to reach 1000 T20I runs in 2018. Babar had an outstanding World Cup 2019 where he had amassed close to 500 runs. He was named Pakistan's T20I skipper last October and was named the ODI skipper of the Men In Green last month. Now, he has revealed how one can become successful in the cricket field. Giving his own example, Babar has said that there are no shortcuts to success.

'Give your 100%': Babar Azam

During his recent interaction with the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' Harsha Bhogle, Babar has said that one must give their 100% in order to become a successful cricketer.

"My coach had told me that the more time you devote to the ground, the ground will also reward you with success. You need to give your 100% during practice and not that you report at 4 pm when your net session is scheduled at 2 pm. That's not on. You need to give your time to batting, bowling, fielding, etc, or whatever timetable has been set by you", said Babar Azam.

At the same time, the youngster also mentioned that people should not make any lame excuses during net sessions and said that he used to report half-an-hour before his scheduled net sessions and start training during school level, club level, etc.

"If the net session was scheduled at 2 pm, I would reach there by 12pm or sometimes even by 11 am. There used to be a team group consisting of 3-4 people. I used to run, train and at the same time also help other people as well. So that's how I used to pass those two hours and during the net session, I would wait for my turn to bat and whenever I got a chance, I always thought about making the most of my opportunity. After that, I used to train and sprint and then went back home at 8-8:30 pm", he added.

"I used to practice even after coming home. I never used to sit simply. I had four mattresses and I used to arrange them so that I did not end up breaking anything like TV or any other wooden objects. I would then ask my younger brother to bowl in that small area and maybe that is how I started hitting cover-drives. I used to try finding a gap in that small place and cover-drive is the only shot that I could play. So, that's what I used to do after coming home. I never sat simply", the Pakistani limited-overs skipper further added.

