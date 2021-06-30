'Baby's Day Out': Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma Enjoy Outdoor Time With Family In England

Ahead of the India vs England Test series, Test captain Ajinkya Rahane and limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma were captured on a day out with their wives and children. The outing included Ajinkya Rahane, his wife Radhika Dhopavkar, and their daughter, Aarya along with Rohit Sharma, his wife Ritika Sajdeh, and their daughter, Samaira. In the photo shared by Rahane on Instagram, the two families were captured against the backdrop of what looked like an amusement park. "Baby's having their day out after quite some time indoors!" Rahane captioned the picture on Instagram.

Team India on a 20-day break

The Indian cricket team is currently on a 20-day break from the bubble life in the UK after the World Test Championship Final 2021 against New Zealand. Ahead of the India vs England five-match Test series, the team management decided to give the men a much-needed break from the restrictions of the bio-bubble environment which they had been placed under ever since their arrival to the UK on June 3. Team India dispersed on June 24 and will subsequently re-group in the bio-bubble on July 14 ahead of the Test matches which will commence from August 4. The players however are not allowed to leave the UK during this time period.

India lose WTC Final 2021

India scored 217 runs in the first innings, while New Zealand posted 249 runs on the board. In the third innings, India was bowled out for mere 170 runs, leaving 139 runs for the Kiwis as the target to win the match. Kane Williamson remained key for New Zealand in both his innings as he remained unbeaten with a score of 49 and 52 runs respectively to help them win the match and become the first-ever world Test champions in 144 years of Test cricket history. Kyle Jamieson was adjudged the player of the match for his performance with the ball. Jamieson had scalped seven wickets during the course of the match, including a five-wicket haul. New Zealand won the match by 8 wickets with 43 balls left.