Bahrain Vs Qatar Live Scores, Pitch And Weather Report And ACC T20 Match Preview

Bahrain will face Qatar in the 11th match of the ACC Western Region T20 2020 on Tuesday, February 25 at the Al Amarat, Oman at 3 PM IST. Bahrain will be led by Anasim Khan while Qatar will be led by Iqbal Hussain. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming BAH vs QAT live match including the BAH vs QAT live streaming and BAH vs QAT live score updates.

BAH vs QAT live score and BAH vs QAT live streaming: Where to watch BAH vs QAT live match in India?

The BAH vs QAT live streaming for the Bahrain vs Qatar T20 can be done on the Asian Cricket Council official YouTube channel. The BAH vs QAT live score and updates can be seen on the Asian Cricket Council (ACC)'s official website and spopcial media pages. The BAH vs QAT live score can also be found on ICC's official website.

Kamran Khan (Qatar) & Abdul Waheed (Saudi Arabia) were named the Man of the Match in their side's respective wins earlier today! #ACC #WRT20 #RoadToAsiaCup2020 pic.twitter.com/5Ig9OkmseN — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 24, 2020

BAH vs QAT live streaming: Bahrain vs Qatar cricket pitch and weather report

The ground heavily supports the team batting second with the chasing team taking a win in 15 out of the 22 T20I matches that have been played on the ground. The average score batting first is 147 and the highest score at the ground is 208/5. According to AccuWeather, Al Amarat will see a high temperature of 28-degree Celcius and a low temperature of 22-degree Celcius. There is no rain predicted during the BAH vs QAT live match.

BAH vs QAT live match: Bahrain vs Qatar cricket match preview

In our Bahrain vs Qatar cricket match preview, Qatar's last match was against Oman and they won by 34 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Kamran Khan and Zaheer Ibrahim. Their best bowlers were Awais Malik and Mohammed Nadeem. Bahrain's last match was against Maldives and they won it by 65 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Sarfaraz Ali and Muhammad Younis. Their best bowlers were Imran Butt and Imran Anwar.

The BAH vs QAT live match can be expected to be won by Qatar, according to our Bahrain vs Qatar cricket match prediction.

