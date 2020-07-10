Bairstow, Moeen Ali Return As England Name 24-man Training Squad For ODIs Versus Ireland

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow and spinner Moeen Ali have been named in England's 24-man training squad for their upcoming three-match ODI series with Ireland later in July. Both Ali and Bairstow were left out of England's 'bio-secure' tour against the West Indies currently underway at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Alongside the duo, Sam Billings, and David Willey have also been named in the squad which will be led by white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan. Pacer Chris Jordan will miss out on the series owing to an injury. The 31-year-old recently went through surgery on his hand.

"The group will go into camp at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday 16 July ahead of the Royal London Series which starts on Thursday 30 July," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

"The group, along with a separate white-ball management team, will live, prepare and train on-site at the Ageas Bowl," it added.

Two intra-group warm-up matches will take place on July 21 and 24 and the final squad for the series will be named at a later date.

"Even with several multi-format players unavailable for the Ireland ODIs due to their Test commitments, there is real depth to England's white ball-playing talent," said national selector Ed Smith.

"Again, everyone at England cricket would like to thank all the county coaches and support staff who have helped these players in the lead up to the behind-closed-doors training camp.

"We now look forward to hosting Ireland and continuing to develop our white-ball strength in depth," he added.