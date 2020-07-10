Bairstow, Moeen Ali Return As England Name 24-man Training Squad For ODIs Versus Ireland

Quick links:
Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow and spinner Moeen Ali have been named in England's 24-man training squad for their upcoming three-match ODI series with Ireland later in July. Both Ali and Bairstow were left out of England's 'bio-secure' tour against the West Indies currently underway at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Alongside the duo, Sam Billings, and David Willey have also been named in the squad which will be led by white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan. Pacer Chris Jordan will miss out on the series owing to an injury. The 31-year-old recently went through surgery on his hand.
"The group will go into camp at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday 16 July ahead of the Royal London Series which starts on Thursday 30 July," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.
"The group, along with a separate white-ball management team, will live, prepare and train on-site at the Ageas Bowl," it added.
Two intra-group warm-up matches will take place on July 21 and 24 and the final squad for the series will be named at a later date.
"Even with several multi-format players unavailable for the Ireland ODIs due to their Test commitments, there is real depth to England's white ball-playing talent," said national selector Ed Smith.
"Again, everyone at England cricket would like to thank all the county coaches and support staff who have helped these players in the lead up to the behind-closed-doors training camp.
"We now look forward to hosting Ireland and continuing to develop our white-ball strength in depth," he added.
ECB also announced a few changes to their coaching setup, including assistant coach Paul Collingwood taking over the reins from the head coach Chris Silverwood temporarily. Marcus Trescothick will act as the team's batting coach while Jon Lewis will be the pace bowling coach and is supported by Neil Killeen. Jon Lewis will join the coaching set-up as batting coach working alongside Trescothick. Former South African left-arm spinner Claude Henderson has been appointed spin bowling coach and former Essex wicketkeeper James Foster will take responsibility for the wicketkeepers.
Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali , Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Henry Brookes, Brydon Carse, Tom Curran , Liam Dawson , Ben Duckett, Laurie Evans, Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory, Sam Hain, Tom Helm, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt , Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey.
