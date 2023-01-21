'Ball Hila Aur...': Pathan Takes Dig At New Zealand After Their Dismal Batting Performance

Former Team India fast bowler Irfan Pathan has taken a dig at New Zealand's batting after the Blackcaps were dismissed for just 108 runs in the second ODI on January 21. After restricting the Blackcaps to such a low total, the Men in Blue reached the target in just 20.1 overs and won by eight wickets. In the process, they also clinched the series 2-0, with one match still remaining.

Modern day batters ke samne thoda ball hila or Garba chalu 🙈 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 21, 2023

Team India's relentless bowling helps register dominating win

India's relentless pace attack ran through a fragile New Zealand batting line-up as the hosts cantered to an eight-wicket win in the second ODI to seal the three-match series on Saturday. The Mohammed Shami-led attack produced an incisive effort to bowl out New Zealand for a meagre 108 runs before India chased the target just in 20.1 overs. Rohit Sharma hit a sublime 50 off 51 balls while Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 40 off 53 deliveries.

When it comes to Team India's bowling, Shami (3/18) and Mohammed Siraj (1/10) made life extremely difficult for the New Zealand batsmen. The duo delivered high-quality seam bowling to reduce New Zealand to a dismal 15 for five after Rohit opted to bowl.

As for New Zealand's batting, only three players managed to score in double figures. Last match's centurion Michael Bracewell scored 22 runs off 30 deliveries before he was dismissed by a sharp bouncer by Shami. Glenn Phillips was the second batsman to get to double figures as he scored 36 runs off 52 balls before he was dismissed by Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar.

The only other batsman who managed to put up some kind of a fight was Mitchell Santner, who scored a fifty in the first ODI in Hyderabad. The New Zealand all-rounder scored 27 runs off 39 deliveries in the second ODI before being dismissed by a well-disguised slower ball from Hardik Pandya. Following this dismal performance with the bat, New Zealand will now hope to produce a better performance in the third and final ODI in Indore on Tuesday.

