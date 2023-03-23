BAN Vs IRE 3rd ODI: Tamim Iqbal And Co. Seal Series, Defeat IRE By 10 Wickets In Sylhet

BAN vs IRE 3rd ODI: Tamim Iqbal's Bangladesh on their home soil are a different beast and there are no doubts about it. The hosts inflicted a heartbreak and series loss of 2-0 on visitors Ireland who never looked in the contest. After the series victory, Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal said that he has a quality side and they can be the best and beat any side in international cricket. Before this series, Bangladesh were defeated by England in a three-match ODI series. Litton Das with 146 runs from three matches was the top scorer.

In the third ODI, Ireland won the toss and opted to bat first. They had already lost the first ODI and were looking to level the series with a victory in the third ODI. Much to their relief, the second ODI was washed out due to rain. The Irish had a very dismal start to the last ODI of the series as Hasan Mahmud dismissed Stephen Doheny while he was batting on 8 off 21 deliveries. The right-arm medium pacer was on a roll and before the batters of the Irish side could know, they were reduced to 68/5 within 19 overs. Lorcan Tucker and Curtis Campher tried to steer Bangladesh's innings but their efforts were severely restricted by the hosts. Tucker scored 28 off 31 deliveries and Curtis Campher could only manage to get 36 off 48 deliveries. Speedster Mahmud was terrific with the ball and ended with figures of 5 for 32 from 8.1 overs.

Bangladesh knew that they had a real easy task on their hands as they only needed to chase 102 runs off 300 legal deliveries. Skipper Tamim Iqbal along with his compatriot Litton Das planned the chase pretty well and saw their side home without any hiccups. Iqbal ended up with a score of 41* from as many deliveries and Litton scored a gritty half-century from 38 deliveries. The hosts won the match by 10 wickets and they now take the series by 2-0

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud

Ireland XI: Stephen Doheny, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys