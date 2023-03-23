Delhi Capitals Squad 2023: DC IPL Team Players List, Captain, Schedule, Squad, Playing XI

After announcing Australian superstar David Warner as their captain, the Delhi Capitals franchise is all set to begin their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. DC will open their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on April 1. The team misses out on the services of their skipper Rishabh Pant, who was involved in a horrific car accident in December last year.

While Rishabh is understood to be out of action for the entire season, IPL 2016-winning skipper Warner takes over the leadership role in the Delhi-based franchise. DC head into the tournament after adding big names like Rillie Rossouw, Manish Pandey, and Reece Topley to their squad at the IPL 2023 Auction. Having said that, here’s a look at DC’s full schedule, complete squad, and best playing XI for the IPL 2023. Delhi Capitals owners JSW group have managed to give coach Ricky Ponting a competitive squad for the new season.

DC Team 2023: Full schedule

LSG vs DC on April 1 in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST

DC vs GT on April 4 in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST

RR vs DC on April 8 in Guwahati at 3:30 PM IST)

DC vs MI on April 11 in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST

RCB vs DC on April 15 in Bengaluru at 3:30 PM IST

DC vs KKR on April 20 in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST

SRH vs DC on April 24 in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST

DC vs SRH on April 29 in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST

GT vs DC on May 2 in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST

DC vs RCB on May 6 in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST

CSK vs DC on May 10 in Chennai at 7:30 PM IST

DC vs PBKS on May 13 in Delhi at 7:30 PM IST

PBKS vs DC on May 17 in Dharamsala at 7:30 PM IST

DC vs CSK on May 20 in Delhi at 3:30 PM IST

Delhi Capitals Players bought at the IPL 2023 auction

Rilee Rossouw (INR 4.6 crore), Manish Pandey (INR 2.4 crore), Mukesh Kumar (INR 5.5 crore), Ishant Sharma (INR 50 lakh), Phil Salt (INR 2 crore)

Delhi Capitals Captain

David Warner

DC IPL Team Player list 2023: Full squad

Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw

DC Team 2023: Best Playing XI

DC probable playing XI: David Warner [c], Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan [wk], Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar & Khaleel Ahmed