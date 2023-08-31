BAN vs SL Asia Cup Dream11: Playing XI, fantasy tips, Who will win today's match

Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in the second match of the Asia Cup 2023. The match will take place at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. The live-action will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAN vs. SL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, BAN vs SL Asia Cup fantasy tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

BAN vs SL 2nd ODI prediction: Probable Playing 11

Wicket-keepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Kusal Mendis

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Dasun Shanaka (C)

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Shoriful Islam, Kasun Rajitha

BAN vs. SL: Weather Report

The weather forecast is not ideal for a cricket match, as there are 80 per cent chances of rain. The temperature will be around 29°C with a humidity level of 71 per cent and a wind speed of 13 km/h.

BAN vs. SL: Pitch Report

The surface at Pallekele Stadium helps spinners a lot. Batting will not be easy on this pitch. Rain will also make the outfield slow, which will end in the bowler’s favour. It is a low-scoring ground and chasing will be hard.

BAN vs SL: Who will win the match?

On paper, it seems like an even encounter but because Sri Lanka are playing at home. However, with the threat of rain looming, any team could prevail.

BAN vs. SL Asia Cup: Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Shakib Al Hasan is an easy pick in the Dream11

The toss will play an important part

Taking all-rounders in the fantasy team would be a safe decision

BAN vs SL: Probable XIs

Bangladesh: Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana