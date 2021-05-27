BAN Vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Preview

Bangladesh will go up against Sri Lanka in the 3rd ODI match of Sri Lanka’s tour of Bangladesh 2021. The match is set to begin at 12:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time) from the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka on May 28, 2021. Here is our BAN vs SL Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Match preview

Having won two of their three ODI games against Sri Lanka by 33 and 103 runs respectively, Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka to try and close out the series on Friday, May 28. While they will be coming into this series having lost their last ODI series to New Zealand 0-3, Bangladesh's ODI record in 2020-21 has been fairly positive and they will hope to add a series victory against Sri Lanka to their list. This win also takes the host side to the top spot on the Super League table.

On the other hand, in bad form and without some of their best players for this tour, the troubled Sri Lankan side will be hoping to avoid a clean sweep as they return home. Preparing to take on the mighty England side in June, the side will hope to take all the experience that they can from this series and put together a team that can finally get back to winning ways. Having just defeated Bangladesh in a two-Test series last month and coming off a series win and loss against the West Indies, the Sri Lankans will hope to pull together and win this game.

BAN vs SL player record

Tamim Iqbal (52) Mushfiqur Rahim (84 and 124) and Mahmudullah (54 and 41) have been the best batsmen for Bangaldesh in this series. With 80 runs cumulatively, Wanindu Hasaranga has been the best with the bat for Sri Lanka. Dhananjaya de Silva (3), Dushmantha Chameera (4) and Lakshan Sandakan (4) are the bowlers of choice for the visitors while Mehidy Hasan Miraz (7) and Mustafizur Rahman (6) are the pick of the bowlers for the hosts.

BAN vs SL: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium has been a fairly balanced one through this series. With an average first innings score of 250 in the last two games, the pitch is expected to play with batsmen and pacers. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 37°C, with 47% humidity and 40% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 250

Record of chasing teams: Lost - 2 of 2

Injury and Availability News

Sri Lanka will be without Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne and Dimuth Karunaratne in this series. Rubel Hossain and Hasan Mahmud have been ruled out due to injuries for Bangladesh.

BAN vs SL Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

BAN: Tamim Iqbal(C), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(WK), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

SL: Kusal Perera(C)(WK), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne

BAN vs SL best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah

Vice-Captain – Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasan Miraz

Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

BAN vs SL Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mushfiqur Rahim, Kusal Perera

Batsmen – Tamim Iqbal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis

All-Rounders – Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahmudullah

Bowlers – Dhananjaya de Silva, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman

BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction

According to our BAN vs SL Dream11 prediction, Bangladesh will edge past Sri Lanka and win this match.

Note: The BAN vs SL player record and as a result, the BAN vs SL best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAN vs SL Dream11 team and BAN vs SL prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Bangladesh Cricket website