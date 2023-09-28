Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan Reveals Retirement Plan Post ODI World Cup 2023

The Bangladesh Cricket Team is set to knock horns with Sri Lanka on Friday, September 29, 2023, in a warm-up match in India. They will be playing their second warm-up game against the defending champions, England. They will officially kick off their ICC ODI World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on October 7, 2023.

Shakib Al Hasan will captain the Bangladesh Cricket Team in the ODI World Cup

Shakib made his debut for Bangladesh in 2006

Shakib Al Hasan has scored 7384 runs in 240 matches so far

Shakib Al Hasan makes a huge statement on his retirement

After the Champions Trophy concludes in 2025, Shakib Al Hasan has stated his decision to retire from all forms of international cricket. Prominently considered one of the best all-rounders in all forms, this veteran has also declared his intention to exit T20 cricket following the World Cup, which will take place in the West Indies and the USA in 2024. During an exclusive interview with T-Sports, he said:

As far as international career is concerned, what I see at this moment it is up to 2025 Champions Trophy that is the ODI format. The T20 format is up to 2024 World Cup and that's it. As far as Test goes, may be sooner, maybe after the World Cup, May be I will retire from three formats at the same time and no one can tell about future but at this moment I have such an idea,

Shakib Al Hasan to step-down as ODI captain after the World Cup in India

Magura native and current Tigers ODI team captain Shakib Al Hasan has stated categorically that he will step down from his position following the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup in India. He added:

As far as reality goes, I will lead till this World Cup and I won't lead in ODIs after that. Let me clear one thing - I resigned as captain on September 17th, and when I did that, I did not know that this kind of situation was coming up. "Papon (Nazmul) bhai and team management said that they need me as captain. Not for me, but for the team, and I agreed,

After Tamim Iqbal stepped down as captain of the Bangladesh ODI side ahead of the Asia Cup, Shakib Al Hasan returned to the role earlier this year. For his part, Shakib disclosed that BCB president Najmul Hasan Papon had personally asked for his return as captain.

