Bangladesh Cricketer Mahmudullah Does Elbow Celebration After Getting Wicket; Watch Video

The coronavirus pandemic has shaken the entire world by bringing everything to a standstill. It has sabotaged the international calendar of several sporting events across the world. The COVID-19 has proceeded to put the entire world into a lockdown. Schools, colleges, malls, theatres, gyms, offices have been shut down. Cricket has been massively affected by the Coronavirus pandemic as all the international as well as domestic fixtures have been called off.

Recently, most of the cricket matches were called off. The ones that are being played are behind closed doors. Various precautionary measures are being taken to stop the virus. Players have been asked to not shake their hands in any form, be it during a celebration or the customary handshake after the match.

Mahmudullah's unique way of celebrating a wicket in DPL match

In the 5th Match of the Dhaka Premier League Division 1 between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Gazi Group Cricketers at Dhaka, a unique celebration was seen in which players did not shaking hands or 'high-five' each other. Rony Talukdar, who was playing brilliantly as he scored 79 with the help of seven fours and two sixes, was dismissed by Mahmudullah. After the fall of the wicket, the players seemed quite aware of the coronavirus threat due to which they opted to use their elbows as a part of their celebration.

Dhaka Premier League Division 1: Here's a look at Mahmudullah's elbow celebration

Generally, after the fall of a wicket, the players celebrate with 'high fives' and handshakes. But this time around, the players avoided their usual way of celebration and were spotted using their elbows instead of customary handshakes to show their joy after the fall of the wicket in the match. Prime Bank Cricket Club managed to restrict Gazi Group Cricketers for 242 in their quest to chase 251.

IMAGE COURTESY: MAHMUDULLAH INSTAGRAM