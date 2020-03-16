World Cup 2019 | Not Just The Hammering From Bangladesh Batsmen, South Africa Now Have This Major Woe To Battle In Their Campaign

South Africa had a torrid time on the field after skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match on Sunday. Bangladesh got off to a brisk start, riding on Soumya Sarkar's blistering knock which helped them reach 50 just in the seventh over.

The Proteas then struck back with two quick wickets by dismissing both the openers- Tamim (16) and Sarkar who scored a quickfire 30-ball 42 at a strike rate of 140. After Bangladesh looked in trouble at 75/2, two of their veteran batsmen Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan added 142 runs for the third wicket stand. Shakib was dismissed for a vital knock of an 84-ball 75 while Rahim was sent back after scoring an 80-ball 78. The duo had scored eight boundaries each.

However, the biggest setback that the Proteas suffered was that their fast bowler Lungi Ngidi suffered a hamstring injury as the quickie had to leave the field before bowling his full quota of 10 overs. Earlier, he did not have a good day with the ball either as he gave away 34 runs in his four overs at an economy rate of 8.50. Ngidi's injury has put the Proteas in a spot of bother now. They already lost out Anrich Nortje earlier, who was then replaced by Chris Morris. At the same time, both their veteran players Dale Steyn and Hashim Amla could not feature in the game against Bangladesh as they were recovering from injuries.

Here's how the netizens reacted after yet another injury concern added to the South African team's woes.

So no more Ngidi in this game. Such a good young cricketer but so injury prone. Tough 15 overs ahead for South Africa. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 2, 2019

READ: World Cup 2019 | ‘What a lovely batting Tigers’, rave netizens as Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim’s record-breaking partnership sets Bangladesh up

Faf Holding his shoulder and Ngidi off the field



We really are cursed yoh — Bilal 🇿🇦 (@billz_25) June 2, 2019

Lungi Ngidi will not bowl for the rest of the innings having left the field earlier due to a hamstring issue.#SAvBAN LIVE 👇https://t.co/6wY1jYPAUQ pic.twitter.com/FjUk7gnHTG — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 2, 2019

Ngidi got injured n since he was out of the field for most of the times.. he can’t bowl — Abhishek Neel (@iamabhishekneel) June 2, 2019

Ngidi injury for SA is significant, especially given Steyn is still out for them too and Morris hardly coveted himself in glory today. #CWC19 — Thomas Roper (@tomroper87) June 2, 2019

In the end, Mahmadullah's stellar cameo of a 33-ball unbeaten 46 helped Bangladesh get to a huge total of 330/6 in their 50 overs.

READ:World Cup 2019 | 'Soumya Sarkar matching South Africa's fire with fire', netizens hail the Bangladesh opener after he provides a blistering start in their