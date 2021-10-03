Bangladesh Pacer Wishes To 'definitely Pick' Virat Kohli's Wicket In T20 World Cup

Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam, who was also a member of the Bangladesh team that lifted the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup, has expressed his desire to pick the wicket of Indian skipper Virat Kohli if there is an India versus Bangladesh clash at the T20 World Cup.

If Bangladesh qualifies for the Super 12, they will be placed in the same group as India, giving Shoriful Islam a chance to pick his dream wicket if he makes it to the final XI. "If I play against India, I will definitely try to take the wicket of Virat" was quoted as saying by bdcrictime.com

The player also spoke about the challenges and said as he has never been to UAE or Oman before it will be challenging, especially adapting to the weather and he hopes that he will settle in soon. He also added that he has been in constant touch with fellow teammate Mustafizur Rahman and is learning from him "I talk to Mustafizur Bhai every day. He always says a lot of positive things"

The 2021 ICC T20 World Cup begin on October 17th with Round 1. Bangladesh too will take part in the Round 1 stage, which is a qualifier for Super 12. The top two from each of the two Round 1 groups will advance to the Super 12. Bangladesh first plays Scotland and will follow it with fixtures against hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea.

Mahmudullah's team have been in red hot form having defeated both Australia (4-1) and New Zealand (3-2). Fans will hope that the team continue their form into the World Cup.

The Bangladeshi team is expected to Travel to Oman on October 3. As per reports, the team will just need to undergo a single day of quarantine before being allowed to train, as the players will already be training from before and reach the venue from a bio-bubble.

T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh squad

Mahmudullah Riyad (captain), Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain

Reserves: Rubel Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob

