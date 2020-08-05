Bangladesh Slams Top Player's Association For False Claims Of Non-payment Of ICC Funds

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has dismissed allegations from the official international players’ body of non-payment to their athletes. According to a report by the Federation of International Cricketers’ Association (FICA), the Bangladesh Cricket Board has not paid the prize money to the players from the events organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The report also stated that at least 34 per cent of players in six franchise leagues including the Bangladesh Premier League are struggling with wages.

However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has brushed off all those accusations and claimed that they have handed additional incentives to its cricketers as a matter of fact. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have not featured in any international match since March. Their last top-level game was a T20I against Zimbabwe.

A statement released by the Bangladesh Cricket Board said that the BCB has paid all prize money to players from all previous ICC events including the last, which was the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The Bangladesh team, which was led by Mashrafe Mortaza, couldn't make it to the knockouts stage of the tournament despite their best efforts.

The BCB asserted that they settled payment disputes regarding the Bangladesh Premier League as well. The statement further said that the only unresolved payment from the BPL concerns four persons, three overseas players and a coach, of one particular team that had participated in the sixth edition of the BPL played in 2018. It further said that it was the only case in the tournament where more than 170 local and overseas players and support staff were contracted. However, the BCB said that they did initiate legal proceedings to get it resolved.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP