Bangladesh vs Afghanistan live streaming: When and where to BAN vs AFG T20I match?

Bangladesh will host Afghanistan in a two-match T20I series starting from 14th July. Following a shocking defeat in the recently concluded ODI series, the hosts will look up for some inspiration in this format. Bangladesh's form in this particular format has been good as they demolished the mighty English team by 3-0 and followed it up with a 2-1 win over Ireland. The visitors also got the better of Pakistan in UAE and will enter the contest with utmost confidence.

3 things you need to know

Having won the first two matches, Afghanistan sealed their first ODI series win in Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal had announced his retirement after the 1st ODI but reversed his decision after an intervention from the Bangladeshi Prime Minister

The first T20I is scheduled to be held at Sylhet

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20I TV Channel and live streaming

Where is the BAN vs AFG 1st T20I taking place?

The 1st T20I between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will take place in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

When will the BAN vs AFG 1st T20I begin?

The 1st T20I between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will begin at 5:30 PM IST and 6 PM local time.

How to watch the live telecast of BAN vs AFG 1st T20I in India?

The 1st T20I between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will not have a telecast in India. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST and 6 PM local time.

How to watch the live streaming of BAN vs AFG 1st T20I in India?

The 1st T20I between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website at 5:30 PM IST and 6 PM local time.

How to watch the live streaming of BAN vs AFG 1st T20I in Bangladesh?

In Bangladesh, the BAN vs AFG 1st T20I match will be broadcast on Gazi TV and T-Sports. Simultaneously, live streaming will be available via Rabbithole App and Toffee app. In Bangladesh, the match will start at 6:00 PM local time.

How to watch the live streaming of BAN vs AFG 1st T20I in Afghanistan?

The BAN vs AFG 1st T20I match will be live-streamed on RTA Sport in Afghanistan. The match will start at 4:30 PM in Afghanistan.