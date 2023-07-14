Bangladesh vs Afghanistan live streaming: When and where to BAN vs AFG T20I match?

Quick links:
Afghanistan will look to seal the T20I series against Bangladesh (Image: BCB)
Bangladesh will host Afghanistan in a two-match T20I series starting from 14th July. Following a shocking defeat in the recently concluded ODI series, the hosts will look up for some inspiration in this format. Bangladesh's form in this particular format has been good as they demolished the mighty English team by 3-0 and followed it up with a 2-1 win over Ireland. The visitors also got the better of Pakistan in UAE and will enter the contest with utmost confidence.
The 1st T20I between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will take place in Sylhet, Bangladesh.
The 1st T20I between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will begin at 5:30 PM IST and 6 PM local time.
The 1st T20I between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will not have a telecast in India. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST and 6 PM local time.
The 1st T20I between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website at 5:30 PM IST and 6 PM local time.
In Bangladesh, the BAN vs AFG 1st T20I match will be broadcast on Gazi TV and T-Sports. Simultaneously, live streaming will be available via Rabbithole App and Toffee app. In Bangladesh, the match will start at 6:00 PM local time.
The BAN vs AFG 1st T20I match will be live-streamed on RTA Sport in Afghanistan. The match will start at 4:30 PM in Afghanistan.