'She Instructed Me To...': Tamim Iqbal Reveals Bangladesh PM's Role In Retirement Reversal

Bangladesh legend Tamim Iqbal on Thursday rocked the entire cricketing world as he announced his shock retirement from the international arena. Tamim held a press conference a day after Bangladesh's loss to Afghanistan in a bilateral ODI match to announce his retirement from the game and also his decision to step down as the captain of the ODI side. Tamim did not mention the exact reasons behind his decision but said that he had been thinking about it for the past several months.

Tamim reversed his decision to retire after intervention from Bangladesh PM

He said that he cannot say not to the most important person of his country

Tamim has the most ODI runs (8313) and centuries (14) for Bangladesh

Tamim issues fresh statement after retirement u-turn

Tamim Iqbal on Friday reversed his decision after the intervention of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Speaking to the press from Hasina's official residence in Dhaka, Tamim said that the prime minister has ordered him to change his mind, hence he is taking back the retirement.

"The honourable Prime Minister invited me to her residence this afternoon. We had a long discussion after which she instructed me to return to cricket. I am withdrawing my retirement. I can say no to anyone but it is impossible to say no to the most important person in the country. Mashrafe bhai called me while Papon bhai [Hassan] was here. They were big factors [in the reversal]. The Prime Minister has also given me a break of a month and a half. I will complete my treatment and return to playing cricket."

Tamim's tearful retirement announcement that shocked the world

On Thursday, the 34-year-old cricketer made an emotional announcement, declaring his retirement from international cricket. Tamim, filled with tears, disclosed that his last international match for Bangladesh was against Afghanistan on Wednesday. Stressing that this decision was not taken lightly, he expressed that he had been considering it for quite some time. Notably, Tamim had previously retired from T20Is around the same time last year, citing his intention to pave the way for younger players and offer them opportunities.

"This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment. I want to thank all my team-mates, coaches, BCB officials, my family members, and those who have been with me through my long journey. They kept faith in me," Tamim said.

"I also want to thank the fans. Your love and faith in me inspired me to give my very best for Bangladesh. I want to ask for your prayers for the next chapter of my life. Please keep me in your prayers," he added.

