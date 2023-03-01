Bangladesh Vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch BAN Vs ENG 1st ODI In India, UK And US?

Jos Buttler led England cricket team will tour Bangladesh for a three match One Day International and three match T20 International series from March 1. The first match of England’s whiteball tour will be played at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

The Bangladesh tigers also play well in their home and recently defeated Team India 2-1 in the ODI series last year in December 2022. England on the other hand have not been in good form as far as the white ball cricket is concerned. The T20 World Cup champions lost to South Africa last month and now they would be looking to regain their ODI form considering the ODI World Cup later this year.

The series will be also interesting to see how the England team play in the Asia conditions as the World Cup will also be held in India.

When will the first ODI match between Bangladesh and England start?

The first ODI between Bangladesh and England will start from 11:30 AM IST on March 1, 2023.

Where will the first ODI match between Bangladesh and England be played?

The first ODI between Bangladesh and England will be at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

Where can we watch the first ODI match between Bangladesh and England in India?

The first ODI match between Bangladesh and England cannot be watched on TV in India.

Where can we stream the first ODI match between Bangladesh and England in India?

The first ODI match between Bangladesh and England will be streamed on the FanCode app in India from 11:30 AM IST.

Where can we stream the first ODI match between Bangladesh and England in the UK?

The first ODI match between Bangladesh and England will be streamed on the SkyGo app in the UK from 06:00 AM BST on March 1, 2023.

Where can we stream the first ODI match between Bangladesh and England in the US?

The first ODI match between Bangladesh and England will be streamed on Willow TV app in the US from 01:30 AM EST on March 1, 2023.

Squads of both the teams:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahmuddullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

England: Jason Roy, James Vince, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Will Jacks, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley, Mark Wood