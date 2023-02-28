New Zealand pulled off an miracle in the second Test match vs England at the Basin Reserve ground Wellington wherein they emerged as the winners by one run. The win was also special because it had come after the visitors had enforced the follow-on after 1st innings. Harry Brook, Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Neil Wagner were the standout performers of the match as this was the only fourth instance when a team has won a Test match after the follow-on was enforced.

The England side is known for its 'Bazball' approach where their batsmen outplay the opposition bowlers by playing attacking cricket. England have chased down impossible targets on the last day of a Test match and it was believed that due to England's attacking playing approach they emerged victorious on many instances.

The Brendon McCullum coached England Test team's fortunes have changed since 'Baz' has taken. At one time England were even struggling to win matches at home but now the times have changed and they are having a tremendous run in Tests under the leadership of Ben Stokes.

Cricketing World reacts to New Zealand's thrilling win

After the New Zealand's thrilling one run victory over England the cricketing world have also reacted towards one of the finest Test matches.

Test Cricket is Best Cricket. What a Match. England Vs @BLACKCAPS has become one of the most dramatic clashes in recent times , another thrilling game.

Well done to NZ on a great win after being asked to follow-on and well done Eng on making the best format most exciting #EngvNZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 28, 2023

Such a superb test match and it's so good to see Bigg smiles on both the teams after its over



Well done @benstokes38 and Tim southee #ENGvsNZ — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 28, 2023

What a memorable Test Match. New Zealand winning by one run after following-on. On of the finest Test Match drama one will ever see #ENGvNZ — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 28, 2023

Incredible game of cricket .. The greatest format shining once again .. #NZvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 28, 2023

So, are you going to enforce the follow-on? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 28, 2023