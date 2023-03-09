Bangladesh Vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch BAN Vs ENG 1st T20I In India, UK And US

Bangladesh and England are all set to lock horns against each other in the 1st T20I of their three-match series starting Thursday. Both teams will look to win the first match to take an early lead in the contest. Ahead of the encounter, let's check out all the details related to the match including the live streaming and telecast.

When and where will Bangladesh vs England 1st T20I match take place?

The 1st T20I match between Bangladesh and England will take place on March 9, 2023, at 02:30 PM (IST) and will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

How to watch Bangladesh vs England 1st T20I match in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the 1st T20I match between Bangladesh and England can tune in to FanCode mobile and TV app for live streaming. The match will not be televised in India.

How to watch Bangladesh vs England 1st T20I match in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event will show the live telecast of the 1st T20I match between Bangladesh and England. The live streaming of the game will also be available on SkyGo.

How to watch Bangladesh vs England 1st T20I match in the US?

The first T20I match between Bangladesh and England will be streamed on Willow TV app in the United States.

Bangladesh vs England: Predicted Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Rony Talukdar, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman.

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (captain & wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer.

Bangladesh vs England: Full squads

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Image: Twitter/BCB