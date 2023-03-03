Bangladesh Vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch BAN Vs ENG 2nd ODI In India, UK And US

Bangladesh will face England at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday in the second ODI of the three-match series. The visitors head into the match on the back of a three-wicket victory in the series opener. England cruised to the target of 210 runs set by the hosts in 49 overs, courtesy of Dawid Malan’s unbeaten 114 runs off 145 balls.

In the first innings of the 1st ODI, Bangladesh was bowled out on 209 runs after Najmul Hossain Shanto scored a maximum of 58 runs in 82 balls. Mark Wood led the English side with figures of 2/34, while Moeen Ali and Jofra Archer took 2/35 and 2/37 respectively. In the second innings, Taijul Islam look threatening with figures of 3/54, but Malan’s century and Adil Rashid’s unbeaten 17 runs off 29 balls took England through to the target.

The teams now have their eyes set on the second ODI, which is also a do-or-die affair for Bangladesh. Here’s a look at the live streaming details and more important details about the Bangladesh vs England, 2nd ODI match.

Where is the Bangladesh vs England 2nd ODI being played?

The Bangladesh vs England 2nd ODI is scheduled to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Mirpur.

When will the Bangladesh vs England 2nd ODI begin?

The Bangladesh vs England 2nd ODI is slated to begin at 11:30 AM IST on Friday, March 3.

How to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs England 2nd ODI?

Fans can watch the second ODI between Bangladesh and England on the FanCode app in India.

How to watch the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs England 2nd ODI?

The live telecast details of the match is not available as of now.

How to watch the Bangladesh vs England 2nd ODI in UK?

Fans in UK can watch the match on the SkyGo app from 6:00 AM BST onwards.

How to watch the Bangladesh vs England 2nd ODI in US?

Fans in US can get access to the live streaming on the WillowTV app from 01:30 AM EST onwards.

Bangladesh vs England 2nd ODI: Full squads

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahmuddullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

England: Jason Roy, James Vince, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Will Jacks, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley, Mark Wood