Bangladesh vs Ireland: The third and final ODI of the Bangladesh vs Ireland series is set to take place today. In the series, Bangladesh are leading with a score line of 1-0. The third ODI will take place at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. With the match about to start soon, here's the information related to the live streaming and dream 11 of the one-day international.

In the first ODI of the series, Bangladesh registered their biggest run margin victory when they put on 339 in the first innings and bundled out Ireland at 155, thereby attaining a victory by 183 runs. In the 2nd ODI, Bangladesh bettered themselves in batting and put on 349 on board, however, the rain gods laid water on the Bangla tigers effort as no further play took place and Ireland stayed at 0/0. For the 3rd ODI, here are the details regarding where and how to watch Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd ODI.

How to watch the live streaming of Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd ODI in India?

The live streaming of the BAN vs IRE 3rd ODI will be available on FanCode in India. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd ODI in UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the BAN vs IRE 3rd ODI live on Clubber TV.

How to watch the live streaming of Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd ODI in Bangladesh?

Cricket fans in Bangladesh can watch the BAN vs IRE 3rd ODI on Rabbithole.

Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain: Curtis Campher

Wicketkeepers: Lorcan Tucker, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal, Paul Stirling, Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Graham Hume, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Bangladesh vs Ireland 3nd ODI: Full Squads

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Zakir Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Matthew Humphreys, Lorcan Tucker, Stephen Doheny, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Benjamin White, Joshua Little